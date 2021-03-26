The brokerage formerly operating as Century 21 Active Lifestyles in Mississauga, Ont. has joined the Royal LePage network, trading under the name Royal LePage Active Lifestyles.

Under the leadership of James Rathgeber and Ibraheim Ali, the brokerage has 34 sales representatives serving Mississauga and surrounding areas.

“Royal LePage Active Lifestyles has an ambitious team of sales representatives who are committed to providing exceptional client service to those in their community,” the company says in a news release. “The brokerage will be supported by their dedicated administrative team to oversee business deals and commissions.”

The brokerage is located at 22-3105 Unity Dr. in Mississauga.