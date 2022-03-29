The 15th Jam With a Past President will be held tonight, March 29, at 8 p.m. The popular event will take place at Schuey’s Bar and Grill, 1130 Martin Grove Rd. in Etobicoke, Ont.

The event is organized by OREA past president Brian Walker and benefits the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation. It is generally held just prior to the annual OREA conference when Realtors from across the province are in town.

Among the real estate industry professionals who will take part this year are Howard Drukarsh, John DiMichele, Jen Aunger-Ritchie and more, says Walker.

Tickets are $20, payable at the door by cash or cheque.