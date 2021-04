Century 21 Horizon West Realty announced that that veteran real estate sales rep Jaime Pacheco has joined its Keremeos, B.C. office.

Pacheco has 15 years of industry experience, and says he decided to join Century 21 because of the brand’s technology platform.

He has lived in Keremeos since 2018 and says he loves to share the beauty of small-town living. He is active with the Vintage Car Club of Canada – South Okanagan Chapter and can be found at car shows with his 1967 Galaxie 500.