The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors announced that London-based Realtor Jack Lane will serve as its president in 2021. It’s the second time he has served as LSTAR president, after serving a term in 2011. Lane is a broker with eXp Realty and has been a member of LSTAR since 1976.

“The business of real estate continues to evolve, as the profession manages the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Lane. “We believe real estate is the locomotive that can put Ontario’s economy on the track to recovery. Between low interest rates and a strong demand, we expect market activity to remain healthy throughout the year.”

Lane has sat on numerous boards and committees that have been instrumental for the evolution and progression of real estate in London and across the region, says the association. A former LSTAR commercial director and chair of LSTAR’s Professionals Standards Committee, Lane currently serves on LSTAR’s Executive Committee, Discipline Committee and Broker Advisory Group.

Lane has also served as chair of LSTAR’s Quality of Life Advisory Group (now the Community Engagement Committee), which is dedicated to building better communities and keeping neighbourhoods safe. He supports the Merrymount Family Crisis Centre, Youth Opportunities Unlimited, The Unity Project, Mission Services and St. Joseph’s Hospice, says the association.