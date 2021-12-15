Regional Toronto real estate agency IQI Canada, which is part of the global Juwai IQI group, recently launched a new office in York Region. IQI Canada’s network now includes offices in Peel and Halton regions, Kitchener/Waterloo and Cambridge.

Story continues below

Yousaf Iqbal, director of IQI Canada, says, “Our office expansion strategy is designed to enable us ultimately to serve residents and investors in all parts of the Toronto area. Prior to our new office in York, we already covered Toronto’s west end. Now, we have extended our coverage to the east end.

“IQI Canada works with both existing and new permanent residents. Our local buyers expect the market to remain strong at least until the middle of next year. This expectation is driving demand, as most buyers see no benefit but only risks in waiting to transact,” says Iqbal.

“Through the global reach of Juwai IQI, we are able to connect with new residents in their home countries before they arrive in Toronto. We help them obtain short-term housing and their permanent homes.”

Local MPP Daisy Wai attended the launch party of the new brokerage as a special guest.

Juwai IQI Group co-founder and CEO Kashif Ansari says, “Our IQI Canada team has been expanding quickly since opening in 2018. The Greater Toronto Area is one of the most dynamic metro regions in North America and has a bright future as a centre for global education, industry and services businesses.

“Juwai IQI uses technology to facilitate real estate, and tech is more important than ever. Our Canada team is plugged into our ATLAS platform, which is a fully integrated platform for agent management, marketing, virtual tours, chatbots and more.”

Juwai IQI is an Asian real estate technology group. Its site generates 12.9 million monthly active users. The company’s IQI Global network has more than 21,000 real estate agents. Its online property marketplaces are Juwai.com (international real estate portal in China) and Juwai.asia (Asia-wide portal for global real estate).