Insightt, a fintech start-up based in Oakville, Ont. is launching interactive housing market solutions that Realtors, real estate companies and real estate boards will be able to use and share with their clients.

The company says it was founded to help the industry more easily understand housing market trends and insights through real time and interactive data solutions. The solutions have been developed and are currently in testing with Realtors in the Greater Toronto Area, with more apps and geographic expansion planned in the short term.

“We are excited to be launching interactive housing market information to help make understanding market trends simple, fast and easy for the real estate industry,” says

Brian Bell, founder of Insightt. “The ability for a Realtor to directly interact with market data on their website or mobile device and share real-time information with their clients is a game changer in this fast-paced real estate market.”

Bob Pridham, a real estate broker with iPro Realty says, “We have been testing these new interactive apps on our website and it has been a value-added tool in the buying and selling process with our clients. We know our clients are looking for more real-time information and the ability to provide them with an interactive data solution under my own branding made this a real winner for me and my clients.”

Insightt interactive data solutions include:

In addition to providing interactive data solutions, Insightt also provides training and coaching. It says it is “building a cutting-edge property valuation tool for real estate professionals to stay engaged with their clients.”

The company is a client of Haltech, a not-for-profit Regional Innovation Centre funded by the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development Job Creation and Trade.