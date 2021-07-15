Howard Drukarsh interviews Maya Vander from Selling Sunset

In this video, I am joined by Maya Vander from the popular Netflix show Selling Sunset to discuss the complexities of real estate, finding clients and her move from Los Angeles to Miami. Vander prides herself on successfully bringing the right property and client together through strategic marketing plans. She has the innate ability to understand and meet her clients’ needs and prides herself on being viewed as a trusted advisor throughout the process.

Story continues below

Being a natural negotiator, she stays calm and focused through what can potentially be a complex and stressful time. She values the importance of listening to buyers and sellers intently and her outgoing personality immediately puts her clients at ease. Vander’s decision to enter real estate was an easy one, having grown up in a family with a history of investing in properties and flipping homes. She grew up in Israel and moved to Los Angeles in 2002, and mentions that “the moment she arrived, it felt like home.”