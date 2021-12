Story continues below

Wondering how to win clients and do it without using scripts? What I share in this video has been generating quality real estate leads for me for years. In my 17-year career, I’ve found that using scripts does not generate the kind of clients that will sustain my business.

The key is using social media and being yourself, rather than reading from a bunch of scripts. Using this method, your clients will get to know you as a person and will ultimately be excellent prospects.