For most top producers turned team leaders, the people management is the most difficult aspect. When you are the leader of a team, you need to manage and leverage your duties and team members, to create a performance environment for everyone.

We need to have clarity on our key sources of business, how we can become more efficient and cut through to the best use of our time and our investments, while focusing on our skillset.

The best leaders are not afraid to set clear and straightforward expectations, even in difficult situations. They know their team is stronger when everyone is on board and they’re not willing to have a weaker link take them out.

Your role as a leader is to build the components that lead to results, ensure your systems empower others to deliver the standards of your business, and hold team members accountable to keep the system on track. Manage the system and motivate the people.

Systems are a win-win scenario for everyone. It allows you to manage the real system, without micromanaging every single person on your team. These systems guide us towards our goals.

In order to successfully manage your team, you will need to carve out what you love to do most, take away what you dislike doing, and work to create the ultimate momentum maker: leverage.

As I mention in my book, The Top 1 % Life, once you know what you love and how you will step into your next phase of leadership, you can carve out your unique values, allowing for the space and training to attract others. They will then use these values to serve your clients.

This is the key to leverage that so many business owners miss. It is not enough to get more done or to get more done without needing you to be hands-on. The key to successful leverage is to elevate the end experience or product for everyone involved. It is the ultimate unfair advantage!

The team leaders that I coach work on the idea of mastery – everyone follows the same steps, so everyone knows what it takes to be successful. At that point, the agents approach the situations with their own personalities and interpretations, but they have been empowered with a set system to be successful.

By its very nature, mastery is a forgetful force. The human brain never remembers something the same way twice. As you learn, experience, grow and – hopefully – evolve, you are investing in an ever-expanding set of eyes.