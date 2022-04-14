How to stop caring about what people think

We all come across challenging moments in our lives. And during those times, our minds can play tricks on us. We care too much about what people think because we secretly crave their validation. This can keep us in a state of stagnation.

Here’s a personal story for you. In this video, I talk about how I stopped caring about what people think. Being afraid of what others think of you can hold you back from asking for what you want and trying to achieve your goals.

Why not go after what you want, regardless of what other people think? Try it and see what happens.