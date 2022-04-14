How to stop caring about what people think

We all come across challenging moments in our lives. And during those times, our minds can play tricks on us. We care too much about what people think because we secretly crave their validation. This can keep us in a state of stagnation.
Here’s a personal story for you. In this video, I talk about how I stopped caring about what people think. Being afraid of what others think of you can hold you back from asking for what you want and trying to achieve your goals.
Why not go after what you want, regardless of what other people think? Try it and see what happens.
Good advice.
Being a mindless conformist leads to being a follower, the antithesis of being a leader. Worrying about what those who do not know you think of you and/or your ideas leads to a dead end street of frustration and depression. Our society/western culture feeds off of wanting to be famous, or known, or thought well of by all, at the expense of giving up one’s identity. Being influenced by others’ opinions of your self-worth inevitably leads to feeling poorly about your self, which in turn leads to others gaining control over your life. You roll over to appease. Who the hell are these “others” anyway? They are just wannabe important people, like you. Kick them to the curb. They don’t really matter. Only you matter. It’s your life, not theirs. Make it your own by taking control of it. Become important to the only person for whom it matters…yourself. Non-conformism lets the sunshine and fresh air in. It’s yours to bask in and empower yourself thereby.
Nice presentation Nicole.