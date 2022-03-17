How to start and grow a real estate brokerage

Are you ready to start your own real estate brokerage? If you are a self-starter with a strong work ethic and you know how to bring out the best in others, you may be ready.

Story continues below

However, there are many steps you will need to take, such as creating a business plan and establishing lead generation strategies, before you can call yourself a managing broker. In this episode, we discuss our firsthand experiences with our respective brokerages, the costs involved in getting started, how to pick the right staff, why we must charge desk fees to make it a profitable business, setting up the brand and the type of culture you must build to attract and retain agents. Roll up your sleeves and let’s get started.