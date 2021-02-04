How to handle a listing with multiple offers

We are trying to make this industry a better place, but with all the multiple offer situations going on right now, it’s not good for anyone involved.

Story continues below

It’s a crazy time out there in this market. Inventory is low and the amount of work to get a deal done is at an all-time high. This leads to a lot of frustration on all sides of the deal. So here’s some food for thought for you so you can come out on top no matter what.

Watch this video and think about three main points to consider when there are multiple offers on a property.