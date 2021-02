This video is focused on real estate agent tips for beginners in order to generate leads.

Story continues below

It all starts with using social media to make yourself known in your community. In the video I’ll outline several ways you can use your social media to get leads. You must be consistent in your strategy and not give up – it takes time. If you need leads in a hurry, another way to get them is to use Facebook ads. I’ll tell you how to use them effectively.