How to be comfortable on camera for your real estate videos

You know I’m a huge advocate for video and putting yourself in front of the camera as much as possible. When I say this, does it make you immediately think you can’t do that? Do you think you’ll never get comfortable on camera?

Story continues below

I definitely wasn’t when I first got started, but with a lot of practice I learned how to be at ease. And it has definitely improved my business. If you think being able to appear on camera as a Realtor isn’t part of your business, think again.

Watch this video for some tips on how to talk to the camera.