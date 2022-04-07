How to be a successful real estate agent by using social media

By
Shawn Bell
-
0

In this video, I show you how to be a successful real estate agent using the power of social media.

Story continues below

You don’t need to have a large base of followers to get started. Social media for real estate agents has enormous potential that most of us are under utilizing. It even has great potential for a new real estate agent looking for some type of real estate marketing plan. Platforms like Instagram for real estate agents are seeing them get far more attention. Gone are the days of cold calling. Watch this video to see all my social media for real estate tips.

Shawn Bell
Shawn Bell
Shawn Bell has been a Realtor since 2004 and is part-owner of Century 21 Drive in Lloydminster, on the Alberta/Saskatchewan border. Shawn consistently ranks in the top 1% for Century 21 Canada and attributes most of that to the use of technology. Shawn grew up working on computers and before getting into real estate was a computer tech. Now he teaches other Realtors how to do the same with his YouTube channel and also runs a course teaching Realtors how to go from not knowing what to post on social media and no following to having a strategic social media plan that generates an audience of high quality leads so that they can reduce stress and generate a never ending list of clients.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here