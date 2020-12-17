How real estate agents can get more followers on Instagram

I really hope by now you are using Instagram. I’ve been using it for quite a while now and getting Instagram followers in real estate can take some creative thinking.

Watch this video, where I share my ideas on how to get followers on Instagram and show you why it’s important to be gaining followers authentically. You don’t want to get more followers by paying money, doing a bazillion giveaways and just overall attracting the wrong people to view your page. You want genuine, authentic, interested people to follow your page. So watch this video and I’ll show you how important it is for real estate agents to be gaining followers on Instagram.