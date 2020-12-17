How real estate agents can get more followers on Instagram

By
Shawn Bell
-
0

I really hope by now you are using Instagram. I’ve been using it for quite a while now and getting Instagram followers in real estate can take some creative thinking.

Story continues below

Watch this video, where I share my ideas on how to get followers on Instagram and show you why it’s important to be gaining followers authentically. You don’t want to get more followers by paying money, doing a bazillion giveaways and just overall attracting the wrong people to view your page. You want genuine, authentic, interested people to follow your page. So watch this video and I’ll show you how important it is for real estate agents to be gaining followers on Instagram.

Shawn Bell
Shawn Bell
Shawn Bell has been a Realtor since 2004 and is part-owner of Century 21 Drive in Lloydminster, on the Alberta/Saskatchewan border. Shawn consistently ranks in the top 1% for Century 21 Canada and attributes most of that to the use of technology. Shawn grew up working on computers and before getting into real estate was a computer tech. Now he teaches other Realtors how to do the same with his YouTube channel and also runs a course teaching Realtors how to generate their own leads through the power of Facebook Ads.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here