Salespeople and brokers at Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate, which has 10 offices in Durham Region, Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland in Ontario, stepped up to support their communities during the holiday season.

Story continues below

The agents in the Lindsay and Bobcaygeon offices donated $1,000 to the Kawartha Lakes Food Source to help those less fortunate. They also donated $1,000 to the Lindsay Kinsmen Toy Drive and $400 to A Place Called Home.

Agents at the Cobourg office, with help from Ralph Roberto, donated $2,000 to the Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre.

The Uxbridge office sponsored the 13th annual Fantasy of Lights video, presented by the Optimist Club of Uxbridge. Because of COVID-19, the Fantasy of Lights was a drive-through event and the usual walk-through trail was suspended for the year. All funds raised by the Optimist Club go towards supporting local youth initiative in the Uxbridge area.

The salespeople and staff at the Whitby Coldwell Banker R.M.R. office donated $3,500 to The Denise House. It provides emergency shelter for abused women and their children. This donation is one of many made by the multiple offices of CB RMR, totalling almost $10,000.

The Whitby office also donated $2,500 to Bethesda House, which supports victims of abuse.

The Port Perry office donated $500 to Operation Scugog, which supplies food, gifts and toys to those less fortunate in the area.