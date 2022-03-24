A new national industry coalition of home inspectors has been formed with the goal of protecting Canadians at risk of missing out on a home inspection due to the current state of the real estate market.

Canadian Home Inspectors for Consumers (CHIC) says it was formed to educate the public about the importance of a home inspection, and “advocate for Canadians who may be treated unfairly when buying a home, as prospective homebuyers find themselves in heated bidding wars, and feel the pressure to keep their offer competitive by forgoing a home inspection.”

Alan Carson, CEO of Carson Dunlop, says, “Canadians are making one of the biggest financial commitments of their lives without the information they need to make an informed decision. This creates huge financial risk with unforeseen problems lurking. From wet basements, mould in attics and structural problems, to unsafe electrical systems, obsolete HVAC or plumbing systems and worn-out roofs – the list goes on.”

The organization says many homebuyers “have put all their funds – and perhaps their parents’ savings – into down payments and may not have the resources to handle unexpected repairs. This lack of transparency creates an unfair and unacceptable situation for Canadians, as homebuyers should know exactly what they are buying by way of a professional home inspection.”

Rick Mayuk, regional owner at A Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections, says homebuyers are being denied the basic due diligence afforded by a professional home inspection.

The federal government has pledged to introduce a Home Buyers’ Bill of Rights, which commits to “establishing a legal right to a home inspection to make sure that buyers have the peace of mind that their investment is sound,” says CHIC.

“Those selling their homes would also benefit from a pre-listing home inspection by making the report available to serious, well-informed prospective buyers. (This would) protect both sellers and real estate agents from lawsuits by unhappy buyers in the case of necessary and costly repairs,” says Leigh Gate, owner of Home Advantage Property Inspections and president of the Ontario Association of Home Inspectors. “Home sellers who complete pre-listing home inspections create a level playing field for all parties, ensuring transparency in a significant transaction.”

CHIC is currently comprised of seven home inspection associations and companies: Canadian Association of Home and Property Inspectors, Alberta Professional Home Inspectors Society, Ontario Association of Home Inspectors, Carson Dunlop, A Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors and Mike Holmes Inspections.