In the spirit of giving, Stratford, Ont,. salesperson Heather McDowell decided to make her business successes a win for local charities too. For each real estate transaction completed in 2021, she pledged to donate $125. She recently delivered cheques to Tavistock Assistance Plan and OptimismPlace, bringing the total donations so far this year to $2,250.

Story continues below

McDowell also is on a board that is helping plan her community’s future in transportation, energy, food security and economic growth. “I’m very fortunate to have been chosen to join Future Oxford as a representative of East-Zorra Tavistock,” says McDowell. The group of volunteers and partners is working on an ambitious plan to maintain a high quality of life in Oxford for future generations.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors of these organizations:

Know Your Lemons Global Breast Health Educator

OptimismPlace: Board of Directors and Women of the Year 2021 Committee

Performing Arts Lodging Stratford: Supporting cast chair, Executive Board

Member without portfolio and Tenant Selection Committee member

Oxford Women in Networking: Membership co-chair

Tavistock Assistance Program: Secretary and board member

Not that long ago, McDowell says she was a single mother struggling to make ends meet, and she is grateful for the support she received in her time of need. Coming full circle now, she is sponsoring the Allyship and Advocacy Award at the annual Women of the Year Awards and Fundraiser hosted by OptimismPlace, Perth County’s only women’s shelter.

She is also writing a new bimonthly lifestyle and real estate column in the Tavistock Gazette.