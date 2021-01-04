Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty recently added Heather Hadden to its leadership team. The company says Hadden will open a new office in a midtown location this spring.

“Our goal has been to grow our leadership team with a focus on creating a motivational culture for our Realtors,” says Mark Wadden, co-founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto and West Realty. “Industry experts like Heather excel in every aspect of their business all while maintaining integrity and commitments to their clients.”

The company says Hadden left Chestnut Park Real Estate as its second-ranked producer this year and is one of the highest-grossing Realtors in the Greater Toronto Area, with multiple consecutive years in the top 0.1 per cent on the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board ranking of Realtors.

“I have worked with a few different top-level brokerages across Toronto during my career but never have I seen a brokerage as innovative and supportive as that of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty,” says Hadden. “The leadership’s vision and execution of what a brokerage should be are impressive, to say the least, and I have never seen such a commitment to continuous improvement. I know this is where my team will call home moving forward and throughout our career.”

“Heather is one of the most decorated and respected agents in Toronto amongst her colleagues, with years of being a top performer,” says David Binns, partner and VP of professional development.