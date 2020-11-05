In this episode, Toni and Jenny talk about how they are dealing with the stress of the real estate business, particularly now during the pandemic. While we’re social distancing and unable to take part in many of our regular activities, many of us have been re-evaluating our work and home lives. Toni and Jenny offer some positive and creative suggestions to help cope with the current situation and set goals for the remainder of the year.
