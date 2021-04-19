Century 21 Royaltors Realty officially opened in Brampton, Ont. with a fully renovated office in a prime location on Dixie Road and Steeles Avenue. This 6,660-square-foot office has room to allow the franchise to grow beyond the current 42 agents. When the pandemic passes, the owners hope it will be a hub for innovation and collaboration.

Harcharan S. Bhullar, the broker of record and owner, has been in real estate for more than 15 years with 10 years of experience running an office. The two office managers, Armanjot Sohal and Armaan Bhullar have been in the industry for more than three years. Armaan is in his final year of law school. Together they have opened other companies and have explored entrepreneurial endeavours.

Armaan says, “We felt very comfortable with C21. From our very first meeting, we instantly felt the support and care they offer. Plus, their extensive training is unmatched.”

The new office hired 42 agents within the first week of opening and has a goal to grow to 100 agents within the first year. The owners say they are committed to providing their agents exclusive access to pre-construction projects and training from their marketing team to help their agents grow their brand.

The Century 21 Royaltors Realty team is a family-oriented office that is focused on innovation and disruption within the real estate industry, the company says. “That’s where their name ‘Royaltors’ stems from – they are Realtors who will always provide a ‘royal’ experience,” says Century 21 in a news release.