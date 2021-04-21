Hammond International Properties in Toronto was recently named The Best Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in Canada, 2021, by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards is based in New York. It says it selects, recognizes, celebrates and promotes the best luxury goods and services around the world. To be crowned a winner, a company has to undergo a thorough research and assessment process by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards jury, the company says.

Hammond International Properties was founded 28 years ago by Jerry Hammond, “with the purpose of creating a dynamic marketing and referral platform for luxury homeowners,” the company says in a news release.

It says the company’s “online functionality gives homeowners instant access to available properties within their respective lifestyle interests, property type and search criteria, making it easy to get to what you’re after. Pairing the right buyer with the right seller within the global luxury property market” is the company’s expertise, it says.