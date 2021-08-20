Halipad Real Estate in Halifax is the newest member of the Aventure Realty Network.

“Brokers/owners Chris and Joelle Perkins bring more than 14 years of successful real estate practice, including award-winning performance recognition, to the consumer and the growing number of sales professionals on their brokerage team,” says Aventure president Bernie Vogt. The network, through its membership of 50 independent brokerages, serves more than 1,200 markets from coast to coast and “is focused on bringing strong companies together to use a proven referral platform, to share best practices and to participate in an unparalleled peer group,” says Vogt.