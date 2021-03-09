Ten experienced Re/Max sales associates in Prince George, B.C. are the new owners of Re/Max Core Realty, which officially opened last month.

Located at #18-556 North Nechako Rd. in Prince George, the brokerage has more than 30 sales reps who specialize in residential and commercial real estate.

The ownership group is made up of Tab Baker, Joni Brown, Mark Dial, Laura Endel, Norm Ferris, Lisa Kemp, Roger Kollner, Shauna Lynch, Jesse Parker and Shannon Thomas.

“We are incredibly excited to leverage our combined expertise and passion for real estate to help Prince George residents find their perfect place to live,” says Shauna Lynch, president of the brokerage.

“Re/Max Core Realty affiliates already have strong foundations in the community, with experienced sales associates who have proven track records of working hard for their clients,” says Elton Ash, regional EVP, Re/Max of Western Canada. “We’re excited to see this office thrive for years to come.”