After months on hold due to the pandemic, Graham Newberry and friends are once again offering free musical performances at Brownsville Bar Park in Surrey, B.C. Newberry, a sales rep with Sutton – Premier, performs with the group at the north end of Old Yale Road between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. most Saturdays during the summer.

Story continues below

This is a tradition Newberry and Terry Demerchant started in 2019. Along with other talented musicians, they play mostly classic soft rock to entertain visitors to the park, which is located along the Fraser River near the bridge.

Newberry, who has 28 years of real estate experience, says he has been amazed by the reaction to their recent performances: “We had one lady crying, she was so happy to hear live music again. Everyone is thrilled that music is back at the park; we haven’t had a single negative comment. One visitor came with three special needs people who led the crowd with dancing and cheering. Brownsville Bar Park is a great place to have a barbecue, enjoy the view and relax. It’s rewarding to be able to add to the experience.”

Although it is a casual group that may feature different musicians from week to week, they have a state-of-the-art PA system. Newberry says it is battery-powered, so it produces no fumes and is quiet. It is a good complement to their easy-going style.

“We play classic rock like the Eagles, favourites that almost everyone can enjoy,” says Newberry, who can play all the instruments they typically bring including mandolin, bass and electric guitar. The group also has a cajón, which is an acoustic percussion instrument that a musician sits on to play.

The group does not accept donations in accordance with Surrey’s busking bylaws; they play for the sheer enjoyment of making music. Newberry just asks that their audiences stay healthy by maintaining a safe social distance from each other.