During the lockdowns of the last two years, when many school graduation ceremonies have been cancelled or moved online, the Re/Max Escarpment Golfi Realty team in Hamilton found a way to honour graduates and their success. They offered free lawn signs for grads.

“Celebrating the achievements of your children are a parent’s most cherished memory. Watching your kids with their friends celebrating an exciting time in their youth brings an indescribable amount of joy,” says team leader Rob Golfi, who says he was able to celebrate the graduations of his four children. “As a parent there is nothing better than watching your children achieve a huge life milestone. Seeing your kids happy because you are proud of them is an experience that every family deserves.”

Last year’s sign campaign recognized more than 1,000 graduates.

This year, grads from kindergarten, grade 8, grade 12 and college or university can all be recognized.

All graduates also have an opportunity to win a prize from the Golfi Team when they receive their lawn sign. Graduates can post a picture with their sign on social media and follow a few steps to enter the contest. The kindergarten grad will win a $200 Toys R Us gift card, the grade 8 grad will win a $500 Visa gift card and the grade 12 and college/university grads will win $1,000 cheques.

There are 85 team members on the Golfi Team, including 52 salespeople. It says it is the No. 1 team in Hamilton, Halton, Brantford and Niagara, with more than 200 years of combined experience.