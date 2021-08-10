Re/Max Escarpment Golfi Realty’s team leader, Rob Golfi of Hamilton, is donating $5,000 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of North & West Niagara 28th annual Beatties Bigger Together Charity Golf Classic.

The event will be held August 30 at St. Catharine’s Golf & Country Club. Donors can enjoy 18 holes of golf followed by a dinner and auction, while simultaneously giving youth the opportunity to be matched with a mentor. Currently, there are over 200 children and youth on the wait list, some who have been waiting for two years. All donations and sponsorships will assist these individuals in getting off the wait list.

For 85 years, the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of North & West Niagara has been helping youth reach their full potential. Many children in Canada struggle with societal barriers and adversities in their lives that can negatively impact their development. However, with the support of a mentor these risks can be reduced or even avoided through mentorship.

Unlike many other non-profit organizations, Big Brothers Big Sisters must raise 90 per cent of its operation revenues from annual events and grants that come from sponsors, says a news release from the Golfi Team.

The $5,000 donation will take five children and youth off the waiting list. “There is nothing our team loves more than giving back to our community,” says Golfi. “We are thrilled to be a part of such an extraordinary program that changes the lives of many.”

“Giving children access to the opportunities they deserve is the bare minimum. A donation or sponsorship will change an entire life and I encourage anybody who is able to donate to do so,” says Golfi.

For more information about the event, click here.