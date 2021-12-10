Re/Max Escarpment Golfi Realty is holding a Christmas contest to support local businesses. Individuals can enter by submitting an original “elf on the shelf” photo for the chance to win. “The Golfi Team is looking for humour, creativity and out-of-the-box ideas,” the team says in a news release. The first-place winner will receive a prize basket valued at $1,000 and the second-place winner will receive a basket valued at $850.

The baskets are filled with handmade products and/or services from 20 local small businesses from Niagara, Brantford, Hamilton and Burlington. They have something for everyone, including spa services, desserts, home décor and wine tastings.

“Christmas is the perfect time to show our love and support by bringing our communities together,” says Golfi.”

For information on how to enter, visit www.GolfiContest.com.