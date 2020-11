“Real estate is not always about being serious,” says Gémma Leggett, broker with Re/Max Hallmark York Group Realty in Toronto. “This video got over 7,000 views and clients love it,” she says.

But on the more serious side, she says, “Video for lead generation is the future.”

Leggett was featured in a recent story in REM, showing how she markets her luxury listings. But here’s a little bit of fun.