Calgary Realtor Gareth Morris was awarded the 2020 Realtor of the Year – T.W.H. (Bill) Saunders Memorial Award at the Calgary Real Estate Board’s Annual General Meeting recently.

Story continues below

The accolade is awarded to individuals who exemplify high standards of professionalism, show remarkable leadership and dedication, and make outstanding contributions to the real estate industry and the community, the board says.

Morris has been a Realtor for 14 years and has spent time in various coaching and leadership roles. He has been heavily involved at CREB, most notably as a governor with the CREB Realtor Community Foundation, volunteering his time to supporting local housing and shelter initiatives.

“This award is profoundly humbling, and to even be considered is such a tremendous honour,” says Morris. “Receiving this award proves that helping others – always trying to put my best foot forward by caring, trying to be less self-focused and by getting involved to make the world around me better – is worth every minute and every effort.”

Morris is an active community member, volunteering for non-profits such as the Calgary Humane Society and Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids.

Abroad, he spent time living in Africa while reporting back to the European Union, the U.S. State Department and other government agencies as they assisted in an international development project in Luanda, Angola. He also worked with village elders in Tibet to set up wind turbines.

“Gareth’s tireless work in the greater community and the real estate community are a testament to his values and how worthy he is of this award,” says CREB president and CEO Alan Tennant. “If the world had more Gareths in it, we’d all be better off.”

The Realtor of the Year Award’s namesake, Thomas William Henry Saunders, inspired others with his professional excellence and commitment to bettering the community.