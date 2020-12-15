Gail Morrison of Royal LePage ProAlliance Realty in Belleville, Ont. recently ran a two-day, 100-km “Run for Shelter,” raising more than $7,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. All of the funds were directed to her local women’s shelter, Three Oaks.

Story continues below

Family, friends and colleagues checked in at 10-km markers along the predetermined route, which totalled the equivalent of 2.3 marathons. A friend rode a bike alongside her for support and at one point a fellow Royal LePage agent showed up on his motorcycle to slow traffic.

“It meant the world to me to feel everyone’s support,” says Morrison. “Seeing friendly faces and hearing the cheers really encouraged me to keep going despite blisters, aches and pains and even a very superficial dog bite!”

Reflecting on the experience of her longest run to date, Morrison says she is proud of what she was able to accomplish on behalf of her community.

“Training for this event and getting to that final 100-km mark on day two was difficult, but it doesn’t compare to the strength shown by women who are able to walk away from a violent home or an abusive relationship. Too often women are fleeing with their children and with only the clothes on their backs. They are the heroes,” she says. “I feel honoured to have helped make their journey to safety just a little easier.”