Ontario broker Kevin Flaherty is hosting a free online event for real estate agents and brokers on January18 at 1 p.m. EST.

More than 10 years ago, Flaherty and his team began using virtual environments to market homes for sale. They produced what they call “Video Narrated 3D Animated Online Showings”. Flaherty says the service is unique and its value was proven in the marketplace when it pushed him to be “the No. 1 top-producing Realtor in his former brokerage for 10 straight years based on gross sales over 1,800 other agents.” He says the feedback his team receives is that buyers know more about the home from his online showing than actually going to the home.

Flaherty says his team has already built over 700 virtual environments for homes they’ve listed, but they were only viewable in a video format. “These virtual environments are exactly what’s coming for web 3.0 or what many are calling the Metaverse,” he says. “To the best of my knowledge, there are still no other agents or brokerages anywhere that are building virtual environments for marketing homes.”

He says he believes virtual reality and augmented reality technology is the “biggest opportunity for success the industry has ever seen.”

At the event, Flaherty says agents will be shown how they can benefit by using these virtual environments. “We will be demonstrating the future of this technology in real estate but more importantly showing what we’ve learned about providing the service and how it can be implemented and utilized today,” he says.

For more information and to sign up for the event, visit www.ReChargeFREE.ca