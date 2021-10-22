The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board recently kicked off a year-long celebration commemorating its 100th anniversary.

Founded as the New Westminster Real Agents Association with 13 members, the FVREB now represents more than 4,100 Realtors serving one of the fastest growing regions in B.C., encompassing North Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Langley, Mission and Abbotsford.

“On this day back in 1921, we saw the humble beginnings of what would eventually become the fifth-largest real estate board in Canada,” says Larry Anderson, president of FVREB. “This is a monumental occasion for our Realtor and broker members, our staff and numerous industry and community stakeholders, all of whom we owe a deep debt of gratitude for their support in helping us achieve this significant milestone.”

The board says in a news release that it has “been a relentless pioneer, innovator and disruptor locally, provincially and nationally, on behalf of its growing membership in the Fraser Valley. In 1999, FVREB was instrumental in introducing and developing WEBForms, an online database for real estate forms and transaction management. It was eventually adopted as a national standard by CREA.”

“There aren’t many member-focused organizations that can celebrate a centennial of service,” says Baldev Gill, FVREB CEO. “It is a huge honour to mark this anniversary alongside our current members and staff while at the same time, recognizing the incredible contribution of the thousands of members and staff who built us.”

As part of its year-long celebrations, FVREB has a series of events and activities focused on raising awareness of the role Realtors have in building strong, vibrant, sought-after communities, it says.

“Our members don’t just sell homes. They steer and protect their clients through one of the most significant and emotionally laden investments in their lifetimes,” says Anderson. “Experts in residential and commercial real estate, Realtors also take the time to immerse themselves in the locales where they work, staying abreast of community issues such as public safety, transportation, planning and development.”

Surrey Board of Trade president Anita Huberman says, “FVREB has done an incredible job of serving its growing and diverse Realtor member base. And they have been a great partner to work with on several issues critical to the growth and advancement of both Surrey and the rest of the Fraser Valley. It’s a privilege to work with them.”

“During the past 18 months, the importance of home has never been more obvious,” Gill says. “That the provincial government deemed Realtors’ duties to be a non-health-related essential service immediately following the initial COVID-19 lockdown last year underscores the critical need our members fulfill within the community.

“We look forward to another century of driving innovation that continues to enhance the ability of Fraser Valley Realtors to meet and exceed the needs of their communities today, tomorrow and well into the future.”