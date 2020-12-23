Century 21 Heritage Group, which has eight offices in the Greater Golden Horseshoe in Ontario, went virtual for its Celebrity Hockey Classic in support of Easter Seals. The annual hockey tournament usually takes place on a local ice rink with an NHL Alumni player drafted to each team.

This year, instead of an in-person event, the fundraisers had an opportunity to participate in a York-Simcoe Virtual Draft via Zoom. Ken Reid of Sportsnet Central hosted the live event, joined by former NHL players Wendel Clark, Doug Gilmour and Kirk Muller. They shared stories from their playing careers and then the 12 fundraising teams drafted their players.

The C21 Heritage Group team raised more than $11,000 to help children living with disabilities in their community. They drafted former Toronto Maple Leaf Steve Thomas, aka ‘Stumpy’. Thomas will play alongside the C21 Heritage Group team in the 2021 game and will also join them for an event in the summer of 2021. This new in-person celebrity experience was created to help further motivate fundraisers.

The pandemic has forced many kids and their families to make major adjustments in their lives, and the need for equipment is greater than ever before. The money raised by the C21 Heritage Group and the Celebrity Hockey Classic will go towards supporting these children living with disabilities and getting them the essential specialized equipment they need.