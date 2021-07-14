Forbes Global Properties, a showcase of luxury homes and an invitation-only membership association of luxury property experts, has expanded into Canada with the addition of Toronto’s Re/Max Realtron Barry Cohen Homes. During the last decade, Forbes says Barry Cohen Homes has sold more high-end real estate than any other competitor in the Greater Toronto Area. It also boasts the highest-ever recorded residential sale reported on the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, the company says.

Forbes Global Properties is the residential real estate partner of the Forbes media brand. As a preferred partner of Forbes Global Properties, Barry Cohen Homes will be able to capitalize on Forbes’ engaged audience of more than 100 million monthly global visitors, the company says.

“We’re honoured to be selected as the exclusive brokers for the GTA and Ontario’s premier cottage country by Forbes Global Properties,” says Barry Cohen, president of Barry Cohen Homes. “Our exposure through Forbes’ massive global network will ensure that our select luxury properties are viewed by an audience that spans all seven continents. The timing is particularly important, given that the market for luxury homes has gained significant traction in the GTA in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period one year ago. Sales of luxury properties have soared at every price point, with the number of homes sold at both the $3-million and $5-million price points climbing by more than 200 per cent, 1,151 and 193 versus 344 and 60 respectively. Average prices have also appreciated in tandem as limited inventory levels continue to place upward pressure on values.”

In a news release, Justin Cohen, vice president of Barry Cohen Homes says, “The partnership also dovetails with an anticipated relaxation at the Canadian border and a projected upswing in immigration, specifically benefiting the GTA. Adding a powerhouse brand to our marketing mix is exceptionally exciting for us and will prove to be a game changer for our clientele. Looking back at some of our most notable sales, many were a direct result of media exposure, so when the opportunity to partner with the Forbes brand arose, we jumped on it.”

Alex Lange, CEO of Forbes Global Properties, says, “Toronto is an important global economic hub and is home to a growing affluent population, including 62 billionaires according to the 2021 Forbes Billionaires list.”