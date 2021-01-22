In response to devastation from a massive Philippine typhoon, the Filipino Canadian Real Estate Association (Filcrea), headed by Resty Ragragio, has taken the lead in a fundraising project.

Typhoon Ulysses was a destructive and deadly typhoon that struck the Philippines, killing more than 100 people, displacing thousands and causing massive flooding in Isabela and other regions.

A committee co-chaired by Lourdes Antazo at Filcrea raised $10,110 to assist Josemarie L. Diaz, mayor of Ilagan City, Isabela, in purchasing 100 sacks of 50-kg bags of rice and 8,000 cans of sardines worth P301,000 pesos.

“Filcrea is not only in the business of real estate but in the real business of helping people,” says Ragragio. “We need to give back to our community here in Canada as well as in the Philippines.”

He credits John Jimenez and Marie Josephine Borromeo of Ilagan City and Filcrea’s directors Emilie Sy and Lourdes Banggot for the smooth co-ordination and prompt delivery of the food to the City of Ilagan.