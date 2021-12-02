Exit Realty Corp. International’s corporate charitable initiative, the Spirit of Exit Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program, has raised $6.8 million for local charities, the company announced.

A portion of every transaction fee received by Exit Realty is applied to charity. Through the program, Exit associates can raise money for local, approved, registered charities and apply to have those funds matched from the company’s pool of funds.

“Our associates support charities across a wide spectrum of needs, including medical support and research, children’s services, community and veteran support, animal welfare and more,” says Tami Bonnell, co-chair of Exit Realty.

The pandemic caused many charities to pivot and Exit associates adapted to meet their needs. “We have worked with Easter Seals for several years now locally. The past two years, they have not been able to host their traditional Easter Seals Telethon where they raise most of their funds. We felt it was time to step up and truly help this amazing cause,” says Kristen Trembinski, regional owner of Exit Realty Northern Ontario and broker/co-owner of Exit Realty Lake Superior.

Trembinksi and her team hosted their own telethon to raise money, generating $5,000 in donations, which Exit’s head office matched for a total of $10,000.

Bonnell says the matching program is a way for the company’s agents “to raise money for the causes that speak to their heart knowing their company is behind them. Potentially every community where an Exit office exists can be positively impacted. It’s more than a win/win.”