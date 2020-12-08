Val Connell, broker/owner of Exit Realty Town & Country with offices in Greenwood, New Minas, Digby and Wolfville, N.S. was recently recognized for Superior Brokerage Expertise by Exit Realty Corp. International. The honour was announced during the company’s 2020 awards presentation broadcast recently across the U.S. and Canada.

“Val Connell has grown from the owner of a start-up to the No. l market share position in the communities she represents,” says Joyce Paron, president of the Canadian Division of Exit Realty Corp. International. “She leads by example in both her production and expectation for excellence. She has attracted to her brokerage a cross-section of some of the most professional real estate agents in the area, all focused on customer service.

“Val’s ability to continually reinvent herself and her brokerage while putting people first has driven her ongoing success,” says Paron.