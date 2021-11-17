Maggie Tessier, broker/owner of Exit Realty Matrix with locations in Ottawa, Embrun and Hawkesbury, Ont. is the first Canadian inductee into Exit Realty Corp. International’s Marquis Diamond Circle in recognition of closing 3,000 real estate transaction sides during her career with Exit.

The honour was announced during the company’s annual awards event recently broadcast across the U.S. and Canada. Tessier also achieved the Million Dollar Circle and the Platinum Award. Her real estate sales team, the Tessier Team, achieved the ranking of #3 Team in North America for the second consecutive year, and her brokerage was named the Fifth Highest Grossing Office (Multiple) in North America. All awards were tabulated for the production period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

“Maggie Tessier is an icon in the real estate industry,” says Joyce Paron, CEO of Exit Realty Corp. International’s Canadian Division. “She has been more instrumental than just about anyone I know in the number of real estate agents whom she has empowered to become real estate champions. It is said that the teacher learns the most, and in Maggie’s case, her drive, work ethic and value-driven experience for both her clients and her agents have propelled her to incredible heights.”

Kyle Johnson, a sales representative with Exit Realty Associates in Dieppe, N.B. received the Top Unit Producer Award. He also achieved the Million Dollar Circle, the Titanium Award in recognition of closing more than 150 real estate transaction sides, and he was inducted into the Ruby Circle in recognition of closing 500 real estate transaction sides during his career with Exit.

“We knew Kyle was on track for big success when he launched his career with Exit Realty and became the Canadian Rookie of the Year. He is committed to being the best in the industry,” says Paron. “Kyle is breaking records in his real estate community, and I expect more records will fall as he keeps striving for the next level of achievement. He is a champion beyond compare and his work ethic is second to none.”

Tanya Myre, associate broker with Exit Realty Matrix, also received the Titanium Award and was inducted into the Ruby Circle. Her real estate sales team, the Tanya Myre Team, achieved the ranking of #9 sales team in North America, the first time her team has ranked in the top 10.

“Real estate markets are cyclical and those professionals who can pivot to represent their clients’ changing needs regardless of the market will thrive,” says Tami Bonnell, co-chair, Exit Realty Corp. International. “It’s because of the dedicated service our agents like Tanya provide to their clients that Exit has continued to expand across both the U.S. and Canada. We are proud of her accomplishments and extend our congratulations and best wishes for her continued success.”

Jeremie Fontaine, a sales representative with Exit Realty Associates in Dieppe, N.B. received the Top Lister Award. He was also honoured with the Titanium Award.

“Jeremie started his real estate career with Exit Realty in the spring of 2018 and what he has accomplished in such a short period of time is nothing less than outstanding,” says Paron. “He is a shining example of the opportunity for younger people to consider a career in the real estate industry. Jeremie brings tremendous service to all that he does and it’s no surprise his star is rising so quickly.”