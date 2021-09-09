Exit Realty Corp. International has announced several new executive appointments to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the company.

Joyce Paron has been appointed CEO of the company’s Canadian organization. Paron joined Exit Realty in 1997 within months of the company’s launch as a district owner, selling franchises in Ontario. “Her entrepreneurial drive, along with a background in land development and business management, were the precursors to her being named president of the Canadian Division for Exit in 2001,” says the company in a news release.

Tami Bonnell has been appointed co-chair of Exit’s international organization. Bonnell joined Exit Realty in 1999 and was appointed CEO in 2012. She is a 40-year veteran of the real estate industry and has been recognized as one of the 200 most powerful and influential people in residential real estate and among the top 10 women leaders, the company says.

Craig Witt has been appointed CEO of the company’s U.S. organization. He has been with Exit Realty since 2004. He owned and operated multiple Exit Realty franchises and in 2017 he assumed the role of president of the company’s U.S. Division. The company says Witt works with all levels of the organization to expand Exit’s footprint across the U.S.

Lori Muller has been appointed president, U.S. Division. Joining the company in 2007, until recently Muller was the owner of three Exit Realty brokerages in Wisconsin and was appointed vice president of the company’s U.S. Division in 2020.

“These individuals all have long and esteemed careers with Exit Realty and unparalleled depth of knowledge and wisdom,” says Steve Morris, founder and chairman of Exit Realty Corp. International. “They work harmoniously in the leadership of our company and will continue to shepherd our tremendous growth under my direction as founder and chairman. We heartily thank them for their dedicated service and offer them our warmest congratulations.”