Sales professionals from the former Evoke Niagara Realty in Niagara Falls, Ont. have joined Coldwell Banker Momentum Realty, a multi-office affiliate based in St. Catharines.

Story continues below

Elaine Fritshaw and Eddy Pybus, owners of the former brokerage, will continue to lead the Niagara Falls location within the newly expanded Coldwell Banker Momentum Realty brokerage, which is owned and operated by broker of record Stephen Oliver.

The contemporary Niagara Falls location will be rebranded as Coldwell Banker Momentum Realty, joining the brokerage’s other southern Ontario offices in St. Catharines, Fonthill, Ridgeway, Virgil and Grimsby. The company now has more than 70 sales reps.

“We’re delighted to welcome Elaine, Eddy and their experienced sales force to our operation,” says Oliver. “We have enjoyed a strong business relationship with their office for some years. We have seen their professionalism first-hand, along with their long-standing connection with home buyers and sellers in Niagara Falls and the surrounding area. These will be great assets as we work together to expand our market presence.”

Fritshaw says, “This transition to the Coldwell Banker global brand was the right decision for our sales representatives. “This new affiliation offers many exciting new resources and opportunities that I believe will best position us for long-term success.”