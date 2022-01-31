The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board recently introduced its 2022 Board of Directors. Erica Kavanaugh is president of the board for 2022. Kavanaugh is with Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum.

Ian Mackay of Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum now steps into the role of past president, with Kelly O’Dwyer of eXp Realty in Nanaimo moving into the president-elect seat.

Returning to the board table as directors this year are Deana Baumel, Re/Max of Nanaimo; Judy Gray, Re/Max Mid-Island Realty, Ucluelet; Joanne Millar, Royal LePage Advance Realty, Campbell River; Sue Perrey, Royal LePage Nanaimo Realty, Ladysmith; David Procter, Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty, Comox; Sue Russell, Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty, Courtenay; and Janet Scotland, eXp Realty, Nanaimo.

VIREB represents over 1,000 Realtors in nearly 90 member offices on Vancouver Island, from the Malahat in the south to the northern tip.