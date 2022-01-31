Erica Kavanaugh
Erica Kavanaugh

The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board recently introduced its 2022 Board of Directors. Erica Kavanaugh is president of the board for 2022. Kavanaugh is with Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum.

Story continues below

Ian Mackay of Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum now steps into the role of past president, with Kelly O’Dwyer of eXp Realty in Nanaimo moving into the president-elect seat.

Returning to the board table as directors this year are Deana Baumel, Re/Max of Nanaimo; Judy Gray, Re/Max Mid-Island Realty, Ucluelet; Joanne Millar, Royal LePage Advance Realty, Campbell River; Sue Perrey, Royal LePage Nanaimo Realty, Ladysmith; David Procter, Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty, Comox;  Sue Russell, Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty, Courtenay; and Janet Scotland, eXp Realty, Nanaimo.

VIREB represents over 1,000 Realtors in nearly 90 member offices on Vancouver Island, from the Malahat in the south to the northern tip.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here