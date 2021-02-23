Engel & Völkers has announced a merger between its Toronto Central office, lead by license partner Anita Springate-Renaud and the Collingwood/Muskoka shop, under the leadership of Max Hahne.

“Toronto, Muskoka and Collingwood share many buyers and sellers, enjoying each area for its own unique offering,” says Springate-Renaud.

“The regions of Collingwood and Muskoka experienced unprecedented levels of interest this summer. It made perfect sense to create a stronger connection and maximize efficiencies with Toronto, our largest feeder market, through this merger,” says Hahne, who will remain as a top-producing real estate advisor with the company. “I look forward to continuing to serve buyers and sellers looking for property in Collingwood and Muskoka.”

The merger brings together shops in Yorkville, Don Mills, Collingwood and Muskoka.