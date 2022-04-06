Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central has been awarded the Engel & Völkers Cup, which is given each year to the brand’s shop that “successfully demonstrates a clear commitment to the systems, tools, marketing programs and shop concept associated with Engel & Völkers while being a leader in the local marketplace and brand network,” says the company in a news release.

The brand’s shops and advisors in North America were recently recognized for outstanding performance. The top-producing shop in North America by gross commission income was

Engel & Völkers Montreal, which was also the top-producing shop by sides.

In the category of top-producing teams by CGI, the LeBlanc Piercy Group at Engel & Völkers Victoria Oak Bay was the top team in Canada and third in North America.

The top-producing Canadian advisor by sides was Debby Doktorczyk, Engel & Völkers Montreal.

Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia had two winners for the Bespoke Experiences Award, which “recognizes the Americas network member who consistently sets and delivers a level of service that exceeds expectations setting them apart in their market area.” Stephanie Flynn, vice president of operations, won the leadership category, while Halifax’s Margaret Craig took the award in the advisor category.

Award winners in attendance at EVX, Engel & Völkers’ annual event for its network members, were recognized during a dedicated awards ceremony in Las Vegas recently.