Engel & Völkers recently launched its Live Your Luxury campaign, a multi-channel initiative that that includes print, digital and social media marketing assets.

Story continues below

“We’ve always believed that luxury is a fluid concept, one that each individual, client and homeowner defines differently for themselves,” says Katelyn Castellano, senior vice president, marketing, Engel & Völkers Americas. “With Live Your Luxury we wanted to shine a spotlight on the little moments that contribute to the feeling of being home and further promote what we believe defines the word luxury – something truly unique and personal. Through this campaign we’ve captured some of the intangible qualities that make a home, “home” and are thrilled with our network’s adoption already across the Americas and the launch of this campaign globally.”

Every month advisors across the Engel & Völkers Americas network will receive new video, digital, social, advertising and photography marketing assets, including video vignettes for digital/social sharing, B-roll footage for inclusion in local projects, adaptations of select videos for use on Stories/Reels, still images, digital ads, templates to incorporate localized lifestyle photography, print advertisements and lifestyle photography owned exclusively by Engel & Völkers. Each month will focus on different types of luxury properties, such as city, ski, lakefront and equestrian, the company says.

The campaign will also use several paid channels. Digital partnerships include The Wall Street Journal, The Globe and Mail and a targeted digital and social media campaign with Condé Nast.

“It was important to support our advisors in the rollout of Live Your Luxury at both the national and local level,” says Castellano. “To that end, we’ve secured partnerships with some of the leading national media outlets within luxury, real estate and travel to further augment and support our reach, while at the same time providing advisors with the ability to customize creative assets to their local markets. On the backend, advisors have easy access to all creative, across channels within our brand portal.”