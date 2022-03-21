Engel & Völkers in Nova Scotia has acquired Victory Realty in Yarmouth and will merge the brokerage under the Engel & Völkers brand.

Led by license partners Donna Harding and Sebastien Latulippe, Engel & Völkers in Nova Scotia was established in 2018 when Harding Real Estate, with a team of four advisors and one staff, became Engel & Völkers. Now the brokerage has a team of 73 advisors and 11 staff including client and transaction specialists, shop managers and a growing in-house marketing team. It is the largest boutique real estate brokerage in Atlantic Canada.

Victory Realty is owned and operated by Richard Leblanc. It’s home to agents Danny Amirault, John Armstrong, Laura Hipsen and Tony White.

Engel & Völkers in Nova Scotia says the acquisition enables the company to provide expertise across Nova Scotia from Cape Breton to Yarmouth. This includes the flagship shop in Halifax, and shops in Annapolis Royal, Chester, Liverpool, Lunenburg, Wolfville and now Yarmouth. With advisors covering Cape Breton, the North Shore and most areas in between, this acquisition in Yarmouth allows them to cover the province from coast to coast, the company says.

“We believe the booming real estate market in Nova Scotia will continue post COVID-19 as demand for real estate in our beautiful province continues to be extremely high, with low inventory,” says Harding. “Interest rates are historically low and those around the globe recognize Nova Scotia as one of the best places to live and work.”