Engel & Völkers’ network has expanded to Waterloo, Ont., led by license partners Dennis Mehravar, Nik Poulimenos and Emma Yu.

The partners were formerly with Re/Max Twin City.

“Kitchener-Waterloo is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in Canada and is centrally located to areas like Brantford, Guelph, London, Mississauga and Toronto,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Established tech and manufacturing industries paired with historical attractions and some of the top universities in the country make it a popular destination for first-time homebuyers and young professionals. This new shop will be a great asset to the Engel & Völkers network along with the city’s growing provincial and international demand.”

Mehravar says, “Kitchener-Waterloo is home to a diverse group of residents who are drawn to the city’s growing employment opportunities in the tech sector along with world recognized universities and colleges. Residents experience cultural attractions that define the multiculturalism of the region. Destinations in the area include St. Jacobs Farmers Market, Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort, Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery and the annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.”

Engel & Völkers says the Kitchener-Waterloo Region is seeing increased demand from international buyers from Germany, India, China and South America who wish to be close to top employers such as Google, Shopify, Toyota, Sunlife, Manulife, Blackberry, University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University.