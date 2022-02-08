The Engel & Völkers Group has appointed Stuart Siegel as global head of Private Office, a company division that offers discreet and highly personalised support to affluent prospective buyers and sellers at the top end of the market.

“Luxury real estate is in strong demand. We are seeing a sharp rise in interest for insightful consultancy and expertise regarding premium properties worldwide,” says Siegel in a news release. “In 2021, Engel & Völkers closed 90 per cent more deals in the top segment of properties priced over 10 million euros, compared to the previous year. Our client base, which includes ultra high net worth individuals, is looking to buy or sell absolutely exceptional real estate – so both listings and prospective clients in this segment can only be sourced from a very discerning realm, with global reach, and need to be treated with the utmost discretion. Engel & Völkers currently has 241 private office advisors operating worldwide, and we aim to add yet more outstanding individuals to this curated team.”

Siegel will be joined on the management team by Laura DesMoine, head of Private Office Americas, and Maximilian Stamm, head of Private Office EMEA region.

Siegel has extensive international expertise and decades of management experience in luxury real estate and lifestyle industries around the world. During his tenure as the president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty, he grew the company into the fifth largest real estate brokerage firm in the U.S. He also founded a company in Europe called Ore Hill Advisors, which specialised in offering property-related consulting services to luxury companies and investors. Siegel joined Engel & Völkers in 2014 as managing director for the Market Center in New York City and has headed up the Private Office in North and Central America since 2019.