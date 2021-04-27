Well-known Toronto Realtor Elli Davis has joined the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Toronto office.

Davis has consistently ranked among the top Realtors nationally for Royal LePage and has been recognized as one of the company’s top luxury Realtors. Davis and her team focus on luxury and ultra-luxury homes and condos in neighbourhoods such as Forest Hill, Rosedale, the Yonge Street Corridor, Waterfront, Moore Park, Lawrence Park, Deer Park, Chaplin Estates, Allenby and the Avenue Road/Lawrence area.

“The strength of the Sotheby’s distinguished brand, its global footprint, its international referral network and the innovative marketing programs powered by the latest proprietary technologies are what enticed me to join Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, as I felt the benefits were of paramount importance to my clients’ real estate portfolios,” says Davis in a news release.

She has assembled a team of professionals including an Accredited Buyer Representative, a licensed assistant for client care and listing assistance, and full-time dedicated administrative support who will all join her at Sotheby’s.

“We are honoured to welcome Elli Davis, one of the country’s top Realtors for over 38 consecutive years, to our team,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “Elli’s experience and commitment to excellence perfectly reflect our philosophy to offer exemplary service and marketing for real estate regardless of a home’s neighbourhood or price range.”

Davis says, “As Toronto’s real estate market and the technology we use has changed, I have constantly evolved and educated myself to achieve more for my clients and help their real estate dreams come true.”